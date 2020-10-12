Campbell collected eight solo tackles and one assist during Sunday's 30-10 win against the Jets.
With another strong showing on the stat sheet Week 5, Campbell now has nine-plus tackles in three of his past four outings. Campbell was a tackling machine during his final campaign as a Falcon also, recording 19 more tackles than any other player on the team last year. Arizona's Week 6 opponent, Dallas, will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott (ankle) for the remainder of the season, leaving veteran Andy Dalton in control of the Cowboys' No. 3 scoring offense.
More News
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Finishes with nine tackles•
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Totals seven tackles Week 1•
-
Cardinals' De'Vondre Campbell: Inks deal with Cards•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Contract talks put on hold•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Preliminary contract talks commence•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: NFL's 13th-leading tackler of 2019•