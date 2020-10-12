Campbell collected eight solo tackles and one assist during Sunday's 30-10 win against the Jets.

With another strong showing on the stat sheet Week 5, Campbell now has nine-plus tackles in three of his past four outings. Campbell was a tackling machine during his final campaign as a Falcon also, recording 19 more tackles than any other player on the team last year. Arizona's Week 6 opponent, Dallas, will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott (ankle) for the remainder of the season, leaving veteran Andy Dalton in control of the Cowboys' No. 3 scoring offense.