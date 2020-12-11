Campbell (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Campbell didn't practice all week and seems to be trending in the wrong direction. Rookie Isaiah Simmons (neck/back) is also questionable. Tanner Vallejo figures to be the next man up if both Campell and Simmons are unavailable Sunday.
