Campbell (calf) is active for Thursday's divisional contest in Seattle.
Campbell was initially listed as questionable to face the Seahawks, but he's been cleared to go Thursday. If the starting linebacker's calf issue limits him in any capacity, however, rookie first-round pick Isaiah Simmons could get a chance to handle increased snaps.
