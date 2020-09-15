Campbell racked up seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 24-20 victory at San Francisco.

After signing with the Cardinals in the offseason, Campbell was set to start at inside linebacker next to Jordan Hicks. However, the team proceeded to select LB Isaiah Simmons, eighth overall, in April's draft, blurring who would get the nod at that position. Week 1 seems to have revealed Arizona's plans, as both Campbell and Hicks played all 62 defensive snaps, while Simmons logged 18 of them. As such, Campbell should have plenty of opportunity to produce with his new squad.

More News