The Cardinals signed Johnson on Tuesday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

In search of reliable cornerbacks, the Cardinals added Johnson to their roster in hopes of solidifying the position. Johnson started 16 games for the 49ers in 2017 and finished with a team-high 76 tackles. He will likely back up David Amerson, though he could quickly see more playing time if Amerson struggles.

