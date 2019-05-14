Cardinals' Dontae Strickland: Gets chance in desert

Strickland signed a contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Strickland rushed for 1,717 yards and 15 touchdowns across four seasons at Syracuse, in addition to 63 catches for 505 yards and four touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 204-pound running back will likely need to stand out on special teams for any chance of earning a depth role in Arizona.