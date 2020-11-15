Kirkpatrick (thigh) is active for Sunday's contest against the Bills.
Kirkpatrick will return after missing last week's loss to the Dolphins. The veteran cornerback has been shaky in coverage at times this season, allowing a 104.5 passer rating and two touchdowns through seven games, but he's totaled 29 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception in that stretch.
