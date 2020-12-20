Kirkpatrick (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game versus Philadelphia.
Kirkpatrick was considered questionable due to the hamstring injury, but he's good to go for Sunday's contest. The 31-year-old should operate in his usual role as a starter at cornerback for Arizona.
