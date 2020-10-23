Kirkpatrick didn't participate during Thursday's practice due to a foot injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Kirkpatrick was absent from the injury report Wednesday, so his addition just a day later is certainly cause for concern. Expect his practice availability throughout the week to shed more light on his chances to play Sunday. If Kirkpatrick were to miss any game action, Kevin Peterson would be in line for slot cornerback work behind starters Byron Murphy and Patrick Peterson.