Kirkpatrick (hamstring/calf) is active for Saturday's game against the 49ers.
The veteran cornerback remains with just one game absence on the season, and he'll have an opportunity to help push Arizona to its first playoff appearance in five years with a Week 16 win. Kirkpatrick holds three interceptions on the 2020 campaign, and he's containing opponents to a sub-83.0 passer rating for the second time in three years.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Handed questionable tag for Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Active Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Tagged as questionable•
-
Cardinals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Upgraded Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Sits out Wednesday•