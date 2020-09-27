site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Dre Kirkpatrick: All clear Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2020
Kirkpatrick (neck) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Kirkpatrick was added to the injury report Friday with the neck issue, however, he's made a quick recovery to suit up. Now that he's officially healthy, he'll likely see a decent workload with just four healthy cornerbacks expected to suit up.
