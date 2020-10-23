Kirkpatrick (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Kirkpatrick popped up on the injury report Thursday when he missed practice, but he upgraded to a limited session Friday and could be a close call for Sunday's divisional clash. The veteran cornerback is enjoying a bounce-back campaign, as he's allowed an 80.3 passer rating and no touchdowns when targeted this season. Kevin Peterson is set to fill in if Kirkpatrick can't go.
