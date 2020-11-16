Kirkpatrick was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report with a hamstring injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The veteran cornerback played 63 defensive snaps during Sunday's win over the Bills after being listed as questionable with a thigh injury, and the fact he was estimated as limited indicates the hamstring issue isn't a serious concern. Kirkpatrick could avoid an injury designation for Thursday's game at Seattle if he can practice fully in the next couple days.
