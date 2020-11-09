Kirkpatrick (thigh) is considered day-to-day heading into Week 10, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Kirkpatrick didn't practice at all last week, but his current designation signals he could get some work in as soon as Wednesday's session. The Cardinals hope Byron Murphy (COVID-19) will return, too, which would round out their typical starting secondary.
