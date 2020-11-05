Kirkpatrick (thigh) is not practicing Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Kirkpatrick looks set to miss a second straight practice, despite the fact that he's coming off extra rest during a bye week. The veteran cornerback has been a standout coverage option this season, so if he were to miss any time it could provide a notable boost for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins on Sunday.
