Cardinals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Good to go Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 4, 2020
Kirkpatrick (head) is active for Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
Despite not practicing Friday, Kirkpatrick has recovered and likely won't be held back Sunday. Last week against the Lions, the veteran cornerback logged 64 percent of defensive snaps and recorded six tackles (four solo).
