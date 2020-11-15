Kirkpatrick (thigh), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kirkpatrick was a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday, but he looks like he'll be ready to return from a one-game absence and reclaim a starting role Week 10. Expect the Cardinals' top cornerback, Patrick Peterson, to spend most of the day matching up with Stefon Diggs, leaving Kirkpatrick to follow John Brown.