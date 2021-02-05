Kirkpatrick tallied 56 tackles (53 solo), seven pass defenses and three interceptions in 14 contests during the 2020 season.

The Bengals cut Kirkpatrick back in March, and he waited until an opportunity arose for his next destination. When the Cardinals lost No. 2 cornerback Robert Alford to a torn pectoral during training camp, they scooped up Kirkpatrick to bolster the secondary. By Week 5, Kirkpatrick usurped Byron Murphy in the starting lineup and didn't look back, aside from missing two games due to injury. An unrestricted free agent in the offseason, the 31-year-old may be an option to return to Arizona, considering how the organization proceeds with long-time Card and fellow UFA Patrick Peterson.