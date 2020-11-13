Kirkpatrick (thigh) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kirkpatrick wasn't able to suit up against the Dolphins last weekend, but he's since managed to resume practicing and has logged three limited sessions. If he's able to get the green light and play Sunday, the veteran cornerback's presence will provide Arizona's secondary with a notable boost against Buffalo's dangerous receiving corps.