Kirkpatrick (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Seahawks.
The veteran was estimated to be a limited participant for Monday's practice session, but this news is evidence that he's ready to play in Thursday's divisional clash. Kirkpatrick logged 86 percent of defensive snaps in last weeks win over the Bills, racking up three solo tackles and an interception, so expect him to handle a similar roll now that he's officially healthy.
