Kirkpatrick (thigh) won't play Sunday against the Dolphins, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Kirkpatrick will join Byron Murphy (illness) on the sidelines, so De'Vante Bausby and Kevin Peterson are both likely to log heavy snap counts at cornerback along with Patrick Peterson. Arizona's Week 10 matchup with the Bills represents Kirkpatrick's next opportunity to get back on the field.
