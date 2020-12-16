Kirkpatrick missed Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Kirkpatrick popped back up on the injury report Wednesday with the hamstring injury that hampered him earlier in the season. The veteran has missed just one game this campaign, racking up 51 tackles (48 solo), seven pass break ups and three interceptions in 12 games. If Kirkpatrick were forced to miss Sunday's game against the Eagles, Byron Murphy and Kevin Peterson would be in line for an uptick in snaps in the secondary.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Ready to rock•
-
Cardinals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Cardinals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Cardinals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Likely to play Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Limited practice status•