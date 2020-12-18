Kirkpatrick (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic reports.
Following an absence from Wednesday's practice, Kirkpatrick strung together consecutive limited sessions to close out the week. If he's not given the green light this week, both Byron Murphy and Kevin Peterson will receive increased duties against rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts.
