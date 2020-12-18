Kirkpatrick (hamstring) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Kirkpatrick missed Wednesday's practice with the hamstring issue, but it's a good sign that he was able to practice in some capacity Thursday. It's still unlikely that the veteran will miss Sunday's game against the Eagles, but his practice status Friday should paint a clearer picture. Byron Murphy and Kevin Peterson still stand to gain an uptick in snaps should Kirkpatrick miss any game action.
