Cardinals' Drew Anderson: Outperforms Kanoff in finale

Anderson completed nine of 17 passes for 118 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Cardinals' 20-7 preseason loss to the Broncos on Thursday. He also rushed two times for 20 yards.

The undrafted rookie saw more extended run than Charles Kanoff, his primary competition for a possible No. 3 quarterback spot. Anderson displayed his mobility on his pair of scrambles and was also relatively sharp while staying away from any turnovers. It remains to be seen if the Cardinals will keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster to open the season, but if so, Anderson may have made a strong case for the job Thursday.

Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...

  • darren-waller-1400.jpg

    Deep sleeper Fantasy picks

    Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...