Cardinals' Drew Anderson: Outperforms Kanoff in finale
Anderson completed nine of 17 passes for 118 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Cardinals' 20-7 preseason loss to the Broncos on Thursday. He also rushed two times for 20 yards.
The undrafted rookie saw more extended run than Charles Kanoff, his primary competition for a possible No. 3 quarterback spot. Anderson displayed his mobility on his pair of scrambles and was also relatively sharp while staying away from any turnovers. It remains to be seen if the Cardinals will keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster to open the season, but if so, Anderson may have made a strong case for the job Thursday.
