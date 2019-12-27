Anderson was promoted to the Cardinals' 53-man roster Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Starting QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) will be a game-day decision, prompting Arizona to add some depth at quarterback. The undrafted rookie spent training camp and the preseason with the Cardinals before being let go at roster cutdowns, and he's since been on the team's practice squad. Anderson would serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Brett Hundley should Murray be unable to suit up this weekend.