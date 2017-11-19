Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Active Sunday
Stanton (knee) is listed as active Sunday at Houston.
The Cardinals have deemed Stanton's knee healthy enough to play, if needed, but Blaine Gabbert will be under center from the outset of the contest.
