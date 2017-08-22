Stanton has a stranglehold on the backup quarterback job in Arizona, Dan Bickley of The Arizona Republic reports.

Head coach Bruce Arians stated the obvious Tuesday, but questions were raised after Blaine Gabbert led six scoring drives in the preseason through three games, four of them resulting in touchdowns. Clearly, Stanton's knowledge of the offense is the overriding factor in Arians' mind. The only question now is whether Gabbert's performance is enough to keep three signal-callers on the 53-man roster.