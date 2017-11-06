Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Fires two scores in first '17 start
Stanton completed 15 of 30 passes for 201 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 20-10 win over the 49ers. He also rushed four times for two yards.
Stanton's final line was more or less what was expected of the veteran journeyman, as he mixed some strong throws with ineffective decisions. Stanton connected with Jermaine Gresham and Jaron Brown for scoring throws and hooked up with eight pass catchers overall. Head coach Bruce Arians did opt to lean very heavily on Adrian Peterson (37 rushes, 159 yards), so Stanton had a certain degree of pressure off his shoulders. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to generate a similar level of serviceable performance week-to-week, and he'll have an uphill battle against the Seahawks in Week 10.
