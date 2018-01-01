Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Has been playing with torn ACL
According to a tweet from teammate Larry Fitzgerald, Stanton played the final two weeks of the season with a torn ACL.
This is the first mentioning of an ACL tear for Stanton, but assuming it's true, the tear likely must have been minor in nature. That said, it's possible offseason surgery will be required to correct the issue. Stanton appeared in five games for the Cardinals this year and will be heading into free agency this offseason.
