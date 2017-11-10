Stanton completed 24 of 47 passes for 273 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Thursday's 22-16 loss to the Seahawks. He also gained a yard on his sole rush.

The veteran journeyman couldn't get much going with the offense until late in the game, with a nine-play 75-yard march in the first half serving as his one solid drive. Stanton capped off that possession with a 14-yard touchdown to Jermaine Gresham, his third passing score over his two full games as a starter. The 33-year-old has been reasonably effective in his first pair of outings, but his current 50.6 percent completion rate is undeniably concerning. Stanton will look to up his efficiency versus the Texans in a Week 11 road matchup.