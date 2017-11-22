Stanton (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Stanton will be no better than the backup to starting QB Blaine Gabbert this Sunday versus the Jaguars as he tends to a sprained knee, which he picked up Week 10. Due to his underwhelming performance in three games prior to the injury -- 49-percent passing, 180 yards per appearance and three touchdowns versus two interceptions -- Stanton may remain in the No. 2 spot for the foreseeable future to allow for evaluation of Gabbert. No matter, Stanton will lay in wait for another chance to direct the offense.