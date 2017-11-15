Stanton (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

So far, the Cardinals have delayed the announcement of their starting quarterback for Sunday's matchup with the Texans. As head coach Bruce Arians told Kyle Odegard of the team's official site Wednesday, Stanton is progressing through a knee sprain, which has manifested itself in participation in drills the past two days. If the Cardinals eventually turn elsewhere at QB, Blaine Gabbert is gearing up for the start by taking most of the first-team reps.