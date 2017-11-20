Cardinals general manager Steve Keim sounded like he wants to see Gabbert start over Stanton in Week 12 against the Jaguars, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website.

Stanton made a quick recovery from a sprained knee and was active for Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Texans as the backup to Gabbert, who completed 22 of 34 passes for 257 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Sitting at 4-6 in a tough conference, the Cardinals are highly unlikely to qualify for the playoffs and seem to be curious about what they might have in Gabbert. There isn't much incentive to turn back to the 33-year-old Stanton, though he does seem to be a favorite of head coach Bruce Arians. The team could wait to see how things shake out in practice before naming a starter for its brutal Week 12 matchup with the Jaguars. Keim may have provided a slight hint, but he avoided making any kind of strong statement on the QB situation when he spoke to the media after Sunday's loss.