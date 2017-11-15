The Cardinals are expected to name Blaine Gabbert as their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Texans with Stanton (knee) unlikely to be available, sources have informed Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

According to Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com, Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said Stanton, who sprained his right knee in the Week 10 loss to the Seahawks, was "one of the guys that practiced" Tuesday, but it sounds like the veteran signal caller wasn't able to assuage concerns about his health. As a result, Gabbert looks poised to become the Cardinals' third different starting quarterback this season, though it's expected the offense will once again skew run heavy, as it had under Stanton's direction the last two weeks. Since Stanton's injury isn't believed to be a significant one, he could take back starting duties as soon as the Week 12 game against the Jaguars if he receives clearance from team doctors.