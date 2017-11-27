Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Sticking in backup role
Stanton will remain the Cardinals' backup quarterback Sunday against the Rams after head coach Bruce Arians named Blaine Gabbert the Week 13 starter, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Facing the team that drafted him 10th overall in the 2011, Gabbert carved up the Jaguars for 241 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 38 attempts in a Week 12 win, including two big throws on the Cardinals' final drive that led to a game-winning field goal by Phil Dawson. Though Gabbert's ball protection has left something to be desired, his 6.9 yards per attempt over two starts exceeds the 5.9 mark Stanton put up over three games (two starts) in place of Carson Palmer (arm) before Stanton suffered a knee injury that paved the way for Gabbert to earn a look.
