Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Still has hold on backup job
Coach Bruce Arians said Blaine Gabbert still has a long ways to go in his bid to unseat Stanton as the backup quarterback, Bob McManaman of AZCentral.com reports.
Gabbert created ab it of buzz with his strong showing in the Hall of Fame Game, but Stanton's wealth of experience in Arians' system still leaves him as a strong favorite to retain the backup job. This does put more pressure on Stanton than what he faced the past couple years.
