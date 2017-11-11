Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Suffers sprained knee in loss to Seahawks
Stanton suffered a sprained knee in Thursday's loss to the Seahawks, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
Stanton, who completed 24 of 47 passes for 273 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Thursday's 22-16 loss, appears to have also come out of the contest with a knee injury. Given that it was a Thursday game. the signal-caller will have extra recovery time, but his status for Week 11 is up in the air at this moment. Blaine Gabbert would draw the start under center should Stanto ultimately be unable to go, while the team expects to bring Matt Barkley back as insurance.
