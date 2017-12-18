Stanton will replace Blaine Gabbert as the starter for Week 16 against the Giants.

Gabbert had a few moments in his first two weeks as the starter, but his five-game stint ultimately included six interceptions, two lost fumbles and 23 sacks. While Stanton can't possibly be much worse, he'll have to deal with the same injury-depleted supporting cast that made it easy for opponents to tee off on Gabbert. Sunday's matchup is the only real cause for optimism, as the Giants have surrendered a league-worst 30 passing touchdowns while allowing opponents to complete 62.6 percent of their throws for 7.8 yards per attempt.