Stanton (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Stanton had the same designation last week and was deemed healthy enough to serve as Blaine Gabbert's backup in a 31-21 loss to the Texans. The same can be expected this Sunday against a much tougher opponent. Stanton could get the starting job back, or even enter as a mid-game replacement, if Gabbert struggles against the stingy Jacksonville defense.