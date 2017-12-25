Stanton competed 20 of 34 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 23-0 win versus the Giants.

Lining up under center for the first time since Week 10, Stanton didn't exactly make Cardinals fans forget about the uneven quarterback play of Blaine Gabbert the last five outings. That said, two of the team's six full first-half possessions resulted in a 21-yard field goal from Phil Dawson and 13-yard TD connection with Larry Fitzgerald, all but putting the game out of reach. Stanton proceeded to open the second half with an 11-play, 75-yard march that culminated with a touchdown throw to John Brown. With the Seahawks on tap in the regular-season finale, Stanton has a fair chance to replicate his Week 10 performance (273 passing yards) against a defense without the services of Richard Sherman (Achilles) and Kam Chancellor (neck).