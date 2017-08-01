Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Unavailable for HOF game
Stanton won't be available for Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Head coach Bruce Arians is giving the elder statesmen of the QB room (Stanton and starter Carson Palmer) the night off, thereby giving Blaine Gabbert an opportunity to display his knowledge of the offense. Stanton is in a pseudo competition with Gabbert for the backup role, but with four years in the system, the former would likely only lose the spot if Gabbert impresses thoroughly in the preseason.
