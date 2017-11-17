Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Uncertain to serve as backup
Stanton (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, will be a game-time decision to serve as Blaine Gabbert's backup in the contest, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Stanton was a limited participant at every practice this week after spraining his right shoulder in his second start of the season Week 10 against the Seahawks. He'll likely be ready to go by next week if he can't play Sunday, though it's quite possible the Cardinals stick with Gabbert as their starting quarterback if he fares well against the Texans. Should Stanton end up inactive, the newly signed Matt Barkley would serve as the backup Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Limited Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Not expected to play Week 11•
-
Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Week 11 status up in air•
-
Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Suffers sprained knee in loss to Seahawks•
-
Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Inconsistent in Week 10 loss•
-
Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Fires two scores in first '17 start•
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.