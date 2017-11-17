Stanton (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, will be a game-time decision to serve as Blaine Gabbert's backup in the contest, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Stanton was a limited participant at every practice this week after spraining his right shoulder in his second start of the season Week 10 against the Seahawks. He'll likely be ready to go by next week if he can't play Sunday, though it's quite possible the Cardinals stick with Gabbert as their starting quarterback if he fares well against the Texans. Should Stanton end up inactive, the newly signed Matt Barkley would serve as the backup Sunday.