Stanton (knee) participated in Tuesday's session, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Afterward, head coach Bruce Arians said Stanton will have to prove he "can stay out of harm's way" in order to be cleared for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Stanton sprained his knee during the second quarter of Thursday's loss to the Seahawks but toughed it out, settling at 24-of-47 passing for 273 yards and one touchdown. He's directing the offense with Carson Palmer (broken arm) on IR, so if Stanton doesn't receive clearance this week, the Cardinals plan to turn to Blaine Gabbbert, who handled some first-team reps Tuesday.