Stanton has been named the Cardinals' starting quarterback after Carson Palmer suffered a broken left arm Sunday versus the Rams in London.

Entering after a Palmer interception in the second quarter, Stanton directed the offense for five drives, none of which translated to more than 25 yards. Overall, Stanton completed five of 14 passes for 62 yards and one pick while taking his sole carry for four yards. The Cardinals have a Week 8 bye, giving head coach Bruce Arians plenty of time to cater a game plan to the 33-year-old Stanton.