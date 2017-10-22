Stanton has been named the Cardinals' starting quarterback after Carson Palmer suffered a broken left arm Sunday versus the Rams in London.

Entering after a Palmer interception in the second quarter, Stanton directed the offense for five drives, none of which translated to more than 25 yards. Overall, Stanton completed five of 14 passes for 62 yards and one pick while taking his sole carry for four yards. The Cardinals have a Week 8 bye, giving head coach Bruce Arians plenty of time to cater a game plan to the 33-year-old Stanton.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...