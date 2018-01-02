Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Won't require ACL surgery
Stanton (knee) won't require offseason surgery to address a torn ACL in his knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The quarterback clarified Monday that he's dealing with a bone bruise rather than an ACL injury, according to Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site.
Cardinals teammate Larry Fitzgerald had previously posted Sunday on his personal Twitter account after Arizona's 26-24 victory over the Seahawks that Stanton had started the final two games of the season with a torn ACL. While Stanton offered more definitive word on the nature of his injury, Rapoport's report adds that the signal caller had been playing through a chronic ACL issue for years, with the final ligament having snapped after he got over the bone bruise. Because of the lack of stability to the knee caused by playing without an ACL, medical professionals usually advise against forgoing surgery, but it sounds as though Stanton is willing to accept the risk due to his status as a pocket passer rather than a quarterback that relies on mobility and change of direction. Stanton will become a free agent this summer and will look to land a backup role somewhere.
