Cardinals' Drew Stanton: Won't start Week 12
Blaine Gabbert will get the starting nod over Stanton (knee) for Week 12 against the Jaguars, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Stanton is recovering from his knee sprain faster than expected and was even able to serve as the backup in Sunday's 31-21 loss to Houston. The Cardinals likely would give Gabbert another shot even if Stanton were at full strength, as Sunday's loss means the team would probably need to win each of its final six games to have a shot at reaching the playoffs. Given the unlikelihood of that scenario, it makes sense to evaluate the 28-year-old Gabbert, rather than starting a player like the 33-year-old Stanton who's proven to be no better than a competent backup.
More News
