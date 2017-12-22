Watford (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Giants, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Watford will now miss his second consecutive game due to a high-ankle sprain, while a potential Week 17 return against the Seahawks is no guarantee. Evan Boehm will likely start at right guard in Watford's place.

