Head coach Bruce Arians said Watford likely will miss some time due to a high-ankle sprain, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Already missing two Week 1 starters in left tackle D.J. Humphries (torn ACL) and left guard Mike Iupati (triceps), the Cardinals lost Humphries' replacement, Jared Veldheer, to a broken ankle and Watford on Sunday against the Titans. With a few-game absence likely for Watford, the offensive line will trot out Alex Boone at right guard and Evan Boehm at left guard.

