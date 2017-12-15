Watford (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

Watford suffered the high-ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Titans, and the Cardinals will be down yet another offensive lineman as a result. Accord to coach Bruce Arians, a multi-game absence is expected for Watford.

